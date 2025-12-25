Watch Live

Britain Faces Wintry Deluge as New Year Snow Chances Surge Amid Cold Snap

 

Winter Weather Set to Bite

Forget the White Christmas — 2025 is shaping up as another green one for most of Britain. Despite freezing temperatures today, with easterly winds pushing mercury to zero or below, snow chances remain slim for Christmas Day. The far southern coast might see a light dusting tonight, but that’s about it.

New Year Snow Blast on the Horizon

But sledgers, don’t pack away your gear just yet. Meteorologists warn heavy snow could be heading our way as we ring in the New Year. Jim Dale from British Weather Services explained: “Cold air is currently over the UK and high pressure is expected to stick around. If moisture moves in, there’s a greater chance of snow in January.”

Nation Braces for the Big Freeze

Weather models now show a blanket of snow creeping in from the east, threatening eastern counties, Scotland, and parts of southern England with heavy flurries at the start of January. Elsewhere, it will remain dry but bitterly cold, as freezing easterly winds grip the country.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin added: “It’s going to get much colder through Christmas, especially across the south with brisk easterly winds. It will feel chillier along North Sea coasts and a bitter wind chill will make temperatures feel as low as -10C in parts.”

White Christmas Possible on Southern Coasts

While classic snowy scenes look unlikely nationally, southern coasts might just sneak in a white Christmas with a few wintry showers. “With cold air in place, showers this Christmas Day in the southwest could turn to snow, making it technically a white Christmas,” Deakin said.

Get ready Britain! The wintery blast is about to hit.

