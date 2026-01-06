Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties

Storm Goretti Set to Blanket England and Wales

Brace yourselves! Storm Goretti is barreling in, threatening to bury the Home Counties under as much as eight inches of snow this week. Hundreds of schools have already slammed shut, trains and flights are being axed, and roads have turned treacherous.

The Met Office warns that on Thursday and Friday, England and Wales will face a battering from heavy snow, lashing rain, and gale-force winds up to 70mph. This severe ‘multi-hazard’ event will stretch from the South West through the Midlands and into Wales.

Transport Chaos and School Closures Ramp Up

Over 1,000 UK schools shut their doors amid heavy snowfall.

Rail, road, and air travel hit by widespread delays and cancellations.

Temperatures plummet with overnight lows reaching –12.5C in Norfolk and –8C in cities like London and Birmingham.

Scotland already smashed records with 52cm (1ft 8in) of snow in Banffshire.

Snow Targets Higher Grounds; London Dodges Worst

The worst of the snow is set to lash higher ground in South Wales and parts of England as rain turns to freezing flakes on Thursday night. London and the South West will mostly avoid the heavy dump, though light snow has already dusted central London.

Scotland faces wintry showers on Wednesday but looks set to miss the full fury of Storm Goretti.

Health Warnings and Road Dangers Escalate

The UK Health Security Agency has extended amber cold weather alerts across England until Sunday, highlighting a rise in cold-related deaths.