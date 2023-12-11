Britain’s Largest Family, The Radfords, Enjoy a Festive Getaway at Center Parcs Before the Christmas TV Special

Britain’s largest family, the Radfords, have kicked off their festive celebrations with a pre-Christmas break at Center Parcs, ahead of their much-anticipated Christmas TV special on Channel 5. Parents Sue, 48, and Noel, 52, from Morecambe, Lancashire, along with some of their 22 children, immersed themselves in the Winter Wonderland experience offered at the popular holiday destination.

the radford christmas treat

The Radford family, known for their sizable brood and warm family dynamics, documented their festive outing on their Instagram account, @theradfordfamily, which boasts over 517,000 followers. The family shared snapshots and videos of their day, highlighting the resort’s Christmas decorations, including a massive Christmas tree arch with interchanging fairy lights and a section adorned to resemble an elf’s front yard.

The family’s outing was filled with festive activities and gastronomic delights, including a stop at The Pancake House. The exact duration of their stay at Center Parcs is unclear, but the family appeared to thoroughly enjoy their day out.

Center Parcs’ Whinfell Forest location in Cumbria, the nearest to the Radfords’ home, currently lists its three-bedroom cabin stays ranging from £499 to £999 for three days. The family’s outing is part of a series of holidays, including trips to Dubai and Florida and various weekends away in their motorhome.

In addition to their Center Parcs adventure, the Radfords are set to appear in a Channel 5 Christmas special titled “22 Kids and Counting at Christmas,” airing on Sunday, December 17th. Sue and Noel Radford shared a sneak peek of the special on Instagram, featuring the family around a dining table in festive attire.

Last week, Sue shared glimpses of their elaborate Christmas decorations, both inside and outside their home, despite battling a painful cough. Fortunately, she has recently noticed some improvement in her health.

The Radford family’s Christmas special is eagerly anticipated by their fans, who have followed their journey through various television shows and social media platforms. The special is expected to provide a heartwarming glimpse into the festive celebrations of Britain’s biggest family.