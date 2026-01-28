Watch Live

TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely

  • Updated: 14:32
  • , 28 January 2026

 

Wheel Falls Off During Vegas Take-Off

A British Airways Airbus A350-1000 lost a wheel during take-off from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, yet still completed its long-haul flight to London Heathrow without incident.

At around 9.10pm local time, flight BA274 was climbing away when video from a live tracking feed captured the shocking moment the right rear wheel detached from the plane’s landing gear, sparking as it lifted off.

Tyre Recovered, No Damage or Injuries

The dislodged wheel was later recovered from the tarmac in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed there was no damage to airport property and, crucially, no injuries to passengers or staff either on board or on the ground.

Passengers and crew remained unaware of the drama, with the flight touching down safely at Heathrow – 27 minutes ahead of schedule after a nine-hour transatlantic journey.

How Did the Plane Manage Without a Wheel?

The A350’s main landing gear has six wheels arranged in pairs, meaning losing one didn’t compromise the plane’s ability to land safely. The cause of the wheel separation remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and will probe the incident.

British Airways Statement

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Safety and security underpins everything we do and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations.”

Harry Reid International Airport echoed this, confirming the tyre retrieval and emphasising that no injuries or damage occurred.

 

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 05.28.06
POLICE STAND OFF Armed Police Swarm Loughton Home in Drama-Like Arrest
SEI_282327521-b4da
TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 04.19.53
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 04.05.29
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range

Must READ

EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit
JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home

More For You

Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast
PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting

More From UK News in Pictures

PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
MURDER ARREST Man Charged With Murder of 24-Year-Old in Plymouth
CLIFF COLLAPSE Two Families and Dog Winched to Safety After Cliff Collapse at Birling Gap
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
URGENT APPEAL Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Redhill
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting

More From UKNIP

POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
POLICE RENEWS APPEAL New CCTV Images Released in Hunt for Missing Man in Boscastle
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
error: Content is protected !!