Wheel Falls Off During Vegas Take-Off

A British Airways Airbus A350-1000 lost a wheel during take-off from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, yet still completed its long-haul flight to London Heathrow without incident.

At around 9.10pm local time, flight BA274 was climbing away when video from a live tracking feed captured the shocking moment the right rear wheel detached from the plane’s landing gear, sparking as it lifted off.

Tyre Recovered, No Damage or Injuries

The dislodged wheel was later recovered from the tarmac in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed there was no damage to airport property and, crucially, no injuries to passengers or staff either on board or on the ground.

Passengers and crew remained unaware of the drama, with the flight touching down safely at Heathrow – 27 minutes ahead of schedule after a nine-hour transatlantic journey.

How Did the Plane Manage Without a Wheel?

The A350’s main landing gear has six wheels arranged in pairs, meaning losing one didn’t compromise the plane’s ability to land safely. The cause of the wheel separation remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and will probe the incident.

British Airways Statement

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Safety and security underpins everything we do and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations.”

Harry Reid International Airport echoed this, confirming the tyre retrieval and emphasising that no injuries or damage occurred.