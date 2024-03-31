UK News in Pictures

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Chance Perdomo, the talented British-American actor renowned for his roles in TV series such as “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, has tragically passed away at the young age of 27 after a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

Perdomo’s career was marked by notable achievements. He received a BAFTA nomination for his compelling performance in the 2018 BBC Three drama “Killed by My Debt”. Additionally, he graced the screen in other productions, including “Midsomer Murders”, “Hetty Feather”, and “Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators”.

Most recently, Chance Perdomo captivated audiences in Prime Video’s prequel to “The Boys,” Gen V, where he portrayed the character, Andre Anderson.

The producers of “Gen V” confirmed this heartbreaking news through a statement shared on social media. Their words resonate with deep sorrow:

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Both Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces “Gen V,” expressed their condolences:

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Chance Perdomo’s journey began in Los Angeles, but he spent his formative years in Southampton after relocating to the UK with his mother. Later, he moved to London, where he became part of the National Youth Theatre and honed his craft at the Identity School of Acting.

In 2019, Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit, a well-deserved accolade following his role as Ambrose Spellman in the first series of the “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” adaptation. His legacy as a talented artist and a kind soul will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and cherished his work.

