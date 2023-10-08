British Citizen Reported Missing in Israel Following Palestinian Attack

The Israeli Embassy in the UK has confirmed that a British citizen, Jake Marlowe, is currently missing in Israel following a Palestinian attack. The situation remains unclear, with concerns raised about the possibility of him being taken hostage.

According to Marlowe’s mother, he was working as security staff at an outdoor party held at Kibbutz Re’im, situated near the border with Gaza, when the attack unfolded on Saturday.

Responding to inquiries about the missing man, an embassy spokesperson, in an email to the BBC, stated, “Missing, we don’t know if taken hostage at this point.” This statement echoes the uncertainties surrounding Marlowe’s current status and well-being.

Reports from Sky News cited the embassy, expressing concerns that no contact had been established with Marlowe since Saturday morning. The lack of communication has raised anxieties among family, friends, and authorities.

The Israeli Embassy, local law enforcement agencies, and relevant authorities are actively involved in efforts to locate Marlowe and ensure his safe return. The situation is being monitored closely, and every possible measure is being taken to determine his whereabouts and ensure his well-being.