British Embassy and HarperCollins Donate 2,500 Paddington Books to DC-Area Schools

Over 2,000 children in the Washington, D.C. area have received a free copy of the cherished British book “Paddington,” courtesy of a collaborative effort between the British Embassy, HarperCollins Publishers, and Washington, D.C. Public Schools. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to foster early literacy and celebrate British cultural contributions.

Celebrating Paddington’s 65th Anniversary

2023 marks the 65th anniversary of the beloved children’s book “A Bear Called Paddington.” Authored in 1958 by Michael Bond, a World War II Royal Air Force veteran and former BBC cameraman, the story has since become a timeless classic. Paddington Bear’s adventures have transcended literature, inspiring television shows, films, toys, and even statues.

British Embassy’s Literacy Initiative

To honor this milestone, the British Embassy in Washington D.C. joined forces with HarperCollins to distribute copies of “Paddington” to 2,500 public school students, focusing on 10 U.S. Title 1 schools. These schools cater to children aged 3 to 9, coming from diverse economic backgrounds. Title I is a pivotal U.S. federal education funding program aimed at providing equitable and quality education regardless of family income.

A Special Reading Event

A significant highlight of the celebration was a reading event held on Monday, December 11, at Dorothy Heights Elementary School. His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United States, Dame Karen Pierce, together with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, read “Paddington” to an audience of 150 students. They were joined by Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, Dr. Lewis Ferebee, and Principal Masi Preston.

Ambassador Pierce’s Remarks

“It was a pleasure to join Mayor Bowser, Chancellor Ferebee, and Principal Preston to read Paddington Bear to students at Dorothy I. Height Elementary School,” stated Ambassador Pierce. “Paddington’s enduring lessons of kindness and resilience continue to inspire children worldwide as we celebrate the book’s 65th anniversary. We are thrilled to provide Paddington books to over 2,000 students across D.C., in partnership with HarperCollins. It’s a privilege to introduce a new generation to this iconic British story.”

Impact on the Community

This donation not only commemorates a literary classic but also underscores the importance of early literacy in shaping young minds. The British Embassy’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange and education through such initiatives fosters a deeper appreciation of literature among young learners.

As the Paddington Bear continues to capture the hearts of children and adults alike, this initiative by the British Embassy and its partners highlights the enduring power of literature to bridge cultural divides and inspire future generations.