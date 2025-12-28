Watch Live

ARREST IN THAILAND British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations

British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations

A 26-year-old British man has been arrested in Thailand, accused of fleeing the UK to dodge serious domestic abuse charges. Police in Si Sa Ket province detained the suspect, known only as Nicholas, after an international manhunt.

Arrest in Kantharalak District After Intense UK Search

Thai authorities caught Nicholas by the roadside in Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket province. He’s been living in Thailand since 2022, having escaped the UK where he faces multiple allegations from his wife.

Grim Charges Include Assault with BB Gun and Forced Drugging

  • Unlawful confinement
  • Physical assault
  • Coercive and controlling behaviour
  • Administering dangerous substances
  • Causing injury and property damage

Police claim Nicholas beat his wife with a BB gun and forced her to swallow over 100 tablets of various medications before fleeing abroad.

 

UK and Thai Police Team Up to Bring Suspect to Justice

The UK’s National Crime Agency traced Nicholas’s whereabouts and teamed up with Thai law enforcement. A Thai Criminal Court warrant issued on December 3, 2025, paved the way for his arrest on December 26.

“This arrest shows the strength of international police cooperation in catching violent crime suspects,” officials said.

Nicholas denies all accusations but is now in custody, awaiting extradition to Britain where he will face trial. UK and Thai authorities are working closely to ensure he is returned to stand justice.

