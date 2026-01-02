Watch Live

British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire

A British man has made a desperate plea on social media for any information about his sister and her friend, who vanished during a devastating fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The tragic blaze has already claimed 40 lives.

In a moving post, the man shared a photo of his sister and wrote:

“My little sister was there during the fire in Crans-Montana and since then we have had no news. If you know which hospital she is in, or if you have any information about her, please contact me. She was with her friend, who is also still missing. We love you ❤️”

Search Continues Amid Tragedy

The man’s plea highlights the ongoing anguish faced by families of the missing as rescue efforts continue in the wake of the disaster. With no updates on his sister’s whereabouts, time is ticking in the race to find survivors.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to help bring some hope to this heartbreaking situation.

