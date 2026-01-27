A British man has been arrested after fatally shooting his Thai wife outside a homestay in Maha Sarakham province, Thai police confirmed.

Tragic Shooting at Homestay

The chilling incident happened on Monday, January 27, in Ban Nong Hin, Khok Kor subdistrict. Police rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire. They found the 44-year-old victim lying dead beside a motorcycle in a garden near woodland. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Shootout After Domestic Dispute

Authorities named the suspect as Anthony James, a British national and the victim’s husband. Investigations reveal James used a 9mm handgun to shoot his wife while she sat on the motorcycle. He then fled in a white pickup truck.

Police quickly set up checkpoints around the area, including near a local school attended by the couple’s children, to track James down.

Suspect’s Troubled Past and Arrest

James has lived in Thailand for over ten years and held a shady reputation. Locals linked him to drug use involving white powder and several prior incidents, including fights and traffic violations.

Police believe the shooting was sparked by a domestic argument. James reportedly contacted officers claiming he would surrender in Chon Buri but failed to appear. Authorities urged him to give himself up at Maha Sarakham police station or arrange surrender at a safe location.

A local said James was often seen sleeping in nearby rice fields and involved in drug-related activity. Meanwhile, the wife was respected and known for her multilingual skills and friendliness towards visitors.

Family Speaks Out

“I didn’t know what triggered the fight. I saw James lunge at his wife and fire the gun immediately,” said the victim’s 66-year-old uncle. “I tried to stop him but couldn’t. They had two children and often argued in English. James has a short temper.”

James is now in custody. Police promise further updates as the investigation continues.