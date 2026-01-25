A British mum-of-three has been allegedly killed in a brutal knife attack by her ex-partner at their home in Spain. Victoria Hart, 33, was found dead at a residential estate in Alhaurin el Grande, about 50 minutes inland from Marbella.

Son’s Chilling Call for Help

Victoria’s 11-year-old son escaped the horror to call his grandmother, reportedly saying: “My dad just killed my mum.” The youngster also has twin seven-year-old sisters who were reportedly at home during the attack.

The alleged attacker – her ex-partner – handed himself in at a local prison, telling staff: “Arrest me, I’ve done something very bad.” He reportedly confessed: “I lost my mind.”

Tragic Scene and Arrest

Emergency services arrived after neighbours heard screams around 11:30am on Saturday.

Victoria was found with fatal stab wounds; a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

The ex, who faces murder charges and is expected in court soon, had a restraining order banning him from the family home.

Friends Demand Action

Outraged friends called the killer an “animal” and gathered online to remember Victoria. One wrote:

“RIP Victoria Hart. This is devastating news. We need to stand up against domestic violence and dismantle the protection of these animals. My prayers are with the family.”

Another message said:

“I am heartbroken. This should never have happened. Deepest condolences to the family. Victoria will be very sadly missed.”

Local Community Responds

Victoria, originally from the West Midlands, ran a hair and beauty business in Spain. Her estranged husband also owned a chicken rotisserie locally.

Alhaurin el Grande’s Town Council condemned the killing and declared Monday, 26 January 2026, a day of mourning. Mayor Anthony Bermudez expressed his condolences, calling for society-wide action against gender-based violence.

A Civil Guard spokesman confirmed the ongoing investigation, with Spanish authorities treating the case as femicide.

The UK Foreign Office said: “We have not been approached for consular assistance but stand ready to support British nationals overseas 24/7.”