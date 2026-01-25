Watch Live

CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror

  • Updated: 19:01
  • , 25 January 2026

A British mum-of-three has been allegedly killed in a brutal knife attack by her ex-partner at their home in Spain. Victoria Hart, 33, was found dead at a residential estate in Alhaurin el Grande, about 50 minutes inland from Marbella.

Son’s Chilling Call for Help

Victoria’s 11-year-old son escaped the horror to call his grandmother, reportedly saying: “My dad just killed my mum.” The youngster also has twin seven-year-old sisters who were reportedly at home during the attack.

The alleged attacker – her ex-partner – handed himself in at a local prison, telling staff: “Arrest me, I’ve done something very bad.” He reportedly confessed: “I lost my mind.”

Tragic Scene and Arrest

  • Emergency services arrived after neighbours heard screams around 11:30am on Saturday.
  • Victoria was found with fatal stab wounds; a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.
  • The ex, who faces murder charges and is expected in court soon, had a restraining order banning him from the family home.

Friends Demand Action

Outraged friends called the killer an “animal” and gathered online to remember Victoria. One wrote:

“RIP Victoria Hart. This is devastating news. We need to stand up against domestic violence and dismantle the protection of these animals. My prayers are with the family.”

Another message said:

“I am heartbroken. This should never have happened. Deepest condolences to the family. Victoria will be very sadly missed.”

Local Community Responds

Victoria, originally from the West Midlands, ran a hair and beauty business in Spain. Her estranged husband also owned a chicken rotisserie locally.

Alhaurin el Grande’s Town Council condemned the killing and declared Monday, 26 January 2026, a day of mourning. Mayor Anthony Bermudez expressed his condolences, calling for society-wide action against gender-based violence.

A Civil Guard spokesman confirmed the ongoing investigation, with Spanish authorities treating the case as femicide.

The UK Foreign Office said: “We have not been approached for consular assistance but stand ready to support British nationals overseas 24/7.”

Recommended for you

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
Grimsby-Crown-Court-1024x576-1
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
619726994_1469922435135102_8145719049736032831_n
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
617139265_1469960585131287_6870149915255065747_n
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham

Must READ

WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror
HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights

More For You

BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt

More From UKNIP

KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
error: Content is protected !!