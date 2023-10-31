British Transport Police is appealing for the public’s help in identifying the two women in these CCTV images

Officers would like to speak to them in connection with a racially aggravated assault on the Elizabeth Line at approximately 10pm on Sunday 29 October.The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was on the tube travelling towards Paddington when she was assaulted by two young women.Detectives believe the women in these CCTV images may have information which could assist their enquiry.Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 439 of 30 October 2023.Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.[image: Elizabeth Line – image 1.png]

[image: Elizabeth Line – image 2.png]