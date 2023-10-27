British Transport Police Seek Information on Train Assault Suspect

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing to the public for information regarding an assault that occurred on a train journey between Erdington and Lichfield. The incident, which took place on Saturday, August 12, has left a passenger seriously injured.

At approximately 4:40 pm, passengers aboard the 16.04 train departing from Birmingham New Street en route to Lichfield witnessed a disturbing altercation. The incident began when a 51-year-old passenger boarded the train at Erdington and became embroiled in a minor dispute with another traveler. Tragically, the situation escalated when the other passenger delivered a powerful punch to the victim’s face.

The assault resulted in grave injuries to the victim, including a fractured skull and a brain haemorrhage. In response to the severity of his condition, emergency services rushed him to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.