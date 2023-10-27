Today: October 27, 2023

22 mins ago

British Transport Police Seek Information on Train Assault Suspect

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing to the public for information regarding an assault that occurred on a train journey between Erdington and Lichfield. The incident, which took place on Saturday, August 12, has left a passenger seriously injured.

At approximately 4:40 pm, passengers aboard the 16.04 train departing from Birmingham New Street en route to Lichfield witnessed a disturbing altercation. The incident began when a 51-year-old passenger boarded the train at Erdington and became embroiled in a minor dispute with another traveler. Tragically, the situation escalated when the other passenger delivered a powerful punch to the victim’s face.

The assault resulted in grave injuries to the victim, including a fractured skull and a brain haemorrhage. In response to the severity of his condition, emergency services rushed him to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

