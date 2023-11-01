British Woman Fatally Stabbed in Italian Home; Husband Sought by Authorities

Tragedy struck in the tranquil Verratti district of Casoli, Italy, as a 66-year-old British woman was found lifeless in her home, her life cut short by a brutal stabbing. Italian authorities are now in pursuit of her husband, another British national, who left the scene in the family car before they could question him about the devastating incident.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was discovered inside her residence by a concerned friend. She had sustained stab wounds to her abdomen, leaving her in a pool of blood. Her friend, unable to make contact with her earlier in the day, visited her home, only to be met with the horrific sight.

Local residents reported hearing screams for help emanating from the victim’s residence, prompting them to promptly contact the police. Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene upon receiving the distress calls.

The couple, residing in the house for approximately three years, were both British nationals. They were described by neighbours as a private and reserved couple who cherished the serenity of their surroundings. Often seen strolling through the picturesque countryside, they were accompanied by their three dogs, enjoying the tranquillity that the Verratti district offered.

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, Italian authorities are urgently searching for the victim’s husband, who, it is reported, left the property in the family car following the discovery of the lifeless body. The motive behind the shocking act remains unknown as investigators work tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the fatal stabbing.

Medical examiners are conducting forensic tests to ascertain the length of time the victim had been deceased before her heartbroken friend made the gruesome discovery. Such details will be instrumental in the ongoing investigation, as authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this devastating loss.

The peaceful town of Casoli, located near Italy’s eastern coast, is now gripped by shock and sorrow as it grapples with this tragic incident that has taken the life of a resident from a foreign land. Italian law enforcement remains resolute in its efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, as they work diligently to ensure that justice is served in this heartbreaking case.