A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

An urgent travel advisory has been issued for British holidaymakers planning a trip to a popular tourist destination, as a new “tourist tax” is set to be introduced, potentially adding up to £50 to the cost of a holiday.

Visitors to the sun-soaked destination will now be required to pay €2 (£1.70) per night for up to a week between March and September. This additional fee could significantly impact the overall cost of a one-week beach holiday for a family of four.

The tourist tax, aimed at raising funds for tourist development, will drop to €1 (85p) per person per night between October and February. The tax is being introduced in the city of Portimão on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

Portimão’s Mayor, Isilda Gomes, explained that the tourist tax is expected to generate “a few million euros” for the city and emphasized the fairness of the rates. According to Gomes, the funds will be utilized to boost tourism development in the city. However, children under the age of 13 will be exempt from the charge.

The Algarve, known for its stunning beaches, was recently named Europe’s “Leading Beach Destination” at the 2023 World Travel Awards for the 10th time. With over 100 beaches, including more than 88 Blue Flag beaches, the region has remained a top choice for holidaymakers seeking sun, sea, and sand.

Despite the introduction of the tourist tax, the Algarve continues to be a popular destination for British tourists, offering affordable winter sun breaks starting from just £94 per person for seven nights, according to recent research by Love Holidays.

André Gomes, president of Algarve Tourism, highlighted the diverse range of beaches in the region, catering to all preferences, from long sandy stretches to secluded bays and surf-friendly coastlines.

For travelers looking to visit the Algarve, flights from the UK to Faro take approximately two hours and start from as little as £14.99 with airlines like Ryanair.

The introduction of the tourist tax underscores the ongoing challenges faced by popular tourist destinations in managing visitor numbers and financing sustainable tourism development initiatives.

