Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Harold Wood on February 27 have identified the victim as 87-year-old Bernard Fowler from Havering.

Bernard Fowler’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Sam Painter expressed condolences, stating, “My thoughts are with Bernard’s family and loved ones at this time. His family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.”

Painter further addressed the community’s concerns, emphasizing that the incident was isolated. He urged the public to refrain from speculating further on the matter.

We are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and are working alongside our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police to provide visible reassurance,” added Painter.

Miles Skai, a 22-year-old from Brent Cross in Hendon, has been charged in connection with Fowler’s murder. Skai is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, March 1.