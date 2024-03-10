Bromley Aggravated Burglary: Police Seek Public’s Help in Investigation

Police have issued an e-fit image of a man following an aggravated burglary in Bromley, urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in their investigation.

The incident occurred on West Street on Monday, February 5, between the hours of 5:10 am and 5:30 am, when two suspects forcibly entered a residence. The perpetrators proceeded to steal various items, including jewellery, and reportedly threatened the female occupant.

CCTV footage captured two individuals, both clad in dark clothing, fleeing past East Street toward Widmore Street/Market Square at approximately 5:30 am.

In connection with the offence, a 23-year-old man has already been apprehended by law enforcement and subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries, scheduled for a date in mid-May.

The suspect depicted in the e-fit is described as having a stocky build, standing at approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was observed wearing a blue hoodie, with dark facial hair.

PC Emma Frost, spearheading the investigation, reassured the community of ongoing efforts to locate the individual responsible. She emphasized the deployment of additional officers in the area to prevent further criminal activities.

Frost urged anyone who recognizes the individual depicted in the e-fit to come forward with information, urging them to contact the police referencing CAD 900/05FEB.