Brother Brutally Murdered in Home – Killer Gets Life

A man has been locked up for life after bludgeoning his own brother to death in a shocking family tragedy.
Guilty Plea After Gruesome Attack
Peter John, 59, from Hackney, pleaded guilty to murdering his 60-year-old brother, Miller John. The sentencing happened at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 18 December. He must serve at least 15 years behind bars.
Confession at Police Station
On 3 March, Peter walked into Stoke Newington police station just after 10am. Outside the station, he called 999 and confessed: “I bludgeoned my brother last night in a fit of rage.” Police arrived immediately. Peter told officers he woke up to find Miller dead on the floor and then decided to report the crime.
Brutal Scene Discovered at Home
Officers and paramedics rushed to their Homerton Road home. There, they found Miller’s body covered in wounds from multiple attacks. He had been struck with a garden fork, a walking stick, and suffered multiple puncture wounds to his leg and head.
Investigation and Impact
Peter was arrested and charged within 24 hours. Police pieced together his movements using CCTV footage to support the case.
Detective Inspector John Marriott said: “I hope today’s sentencing brings some comfort to the John family. I can only imagine how hard the past few months have been for them. Peter carried out a senseless attack against his brother in the home they shared together. Throughout this difficult time, our officers have worked closely with the family to provide support. As always, our thoughts are with them.”