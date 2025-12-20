Brother Brutally Murdered in Home – Killer Gets Life

A man has been locked up for life after bludgeoning his own brother to death in a shocking family tragedy.

Guilty Plea After Gruesome Attack

Peter John, 59, from Hackney, pleaded guilty to murdering his 60-year-old brother, Miller John. The sentencing happened at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 18 December. He must serve at least 15 years behind bars.

Confession at Police Station

On 3 March, Peter walked into Stoke Newington police station just after 10am. Outside the station, he called 999 and confessed: “I bludgeoned my brother last night in a fit of rage.” Police arrived immediately. Peter told officers he woke up to find Miller dead on the floor and then decided to report the crime.

Brutal Scene Discovered at Home

Officers and paramedics rushed to their Homerton Road home. There, they found Miller’s body covered in wounds from multiple attacks. He had been struck with a garden fork, a walking stick, and suffered multiple puncture wounds to his leg and head.

Investigation and Impact

Peter was arrested and charged within 24 hours. Police pieced together his movements using CCTV footage to support the case.