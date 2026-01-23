Three brothers from Trowbridge have been locked up after attacking their own grandfather and wrecking his property in a shocking family feud.

Sledgehammer Siege Ends in Crash and Arrest

Andrew Smith, 30, Michael Smith, 28, and Joseph Smith, 26, drove from Trowbridge to Drayton armed with a sledgehammer, intent on smashing their grandfather’s house and cars. The 70-something victim was injured trying to defend his home and family during the violent rampage.

The trio fled back towards Trowbridge but were stopped by Wiltshire Police, who had already flagged the vehicle. Michael and Andrew bolted after crashing their car into a wall, but were quickly tracked down and arrested. Joseph was caught days later on 14 July after initially evading capture.

Police Collaboration Cracks Case

The arrests came after close cooperation between Thames Valley and Wiltshire police forces, who worked together to identify and apprehend the violent trio.

Sentences Delivered at Oxford Crown Court

Michael Smith, also found guilty of dangerous driving, was jailed for 18 months.

Andrew Smith received a 14-month prison sentence.

Joseph Smith was handed a 10-month sentence.

All three pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage costing under £5,000 during a hearing last Thursday (15 January).