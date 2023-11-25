Brothers Sentenced to Jail for Birmingham Terrorism Offence

Two brothers from Birmingham, Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan (21) and Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan (18), have been sentenced to prison for engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism. The sentencing comes after the brothers admitted their involvement in the offence under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 during a trial held in July.

Today, Khan, aged 21, was handed a 10-year prison sentence, while his 18-year-old brother was sentenced to eight years. The pair, residing in the Ward End area, were apprehended on November 2nd by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU detectives.

According to the evidence presented during the trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the brothers had progressively become more radicalised throughout 2022. They had made preparations to travel to Afghanistan to participate in and support terrorist activities. Their preparations included purchasing clothing and equipment, researching travel routes to Afghanistan, and even completing application forms to join the terrorist organization Daesh.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, from CTP West Midlands CTU, stated, “These brothers had a radicalising effect on each other and had collaborated in planning and preparing for their travel to Afghanistan. The weight of evidence against them left them no choice but to admit their intentions to join and fight for a terrorist organization.”

Payne emphasised that the authorities will continue to work closely with partners and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to protect local communities and prosecute individuals who demonstrate support for terrorism. He added, “Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work, and visit the West Midlands area.”

CTP West Midlands CTU urges the public to play an active role in combating the terrorist threat by reporting any suspicious activities. Each year, thousands of reports from concerned citizens help law enforcement agencies tackle terrorism effectively. If anyone sees or hears something that seems unusual or suspicious, they should trust their instincts and take action by reporting it to the police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. It is important to remember that reporting such information won’t ruin lives, but it could potentially save them. In an emergency situation, it is always advised to dial 999.