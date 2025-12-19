Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire

Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire Storage Unit

Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, 48, the foreign national behind the Brown University shooting, was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire. Police and FBI swarmed the area late Thursday in the desperate hunt for the gunman.

Deadly Shooting Spree Spans Two Ivy League Schools

Just days after the Brown University massacre, Neves-Valente was linked to the fatal shooting of MIT physics professor Nuno Loureiro, 47. Loureiro was gunned down at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, roughly 50 miles north of Brown’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island.

Neves-Valente shot two students and wounded nine in Brown’s engineering building last Saturday before fleeing.

The FBI initially denied any connection between the Brown shooting and the MIT murder.

A Boston federal official later confirmed Neves-Valente was responsible for both attacks.

Suspect’s Troubled Past At Brown University

University president Christina Paxson confirmed Neves-Valente studied physics at Brown from autumn 2000 until spring 2001 before taking a leave and eventually withdrawing in 2003. The motive behind the attacks remains unclear.

“Authorities are still piecing together the suspect’s background and what led to these devastating events,” said a police source.

Community in Shock as Details Emerge

As police continue investigations, the horrific events have shaken both the Brown and MIT communities. Hundreds of students and faculty have expressed heartbreak and called for stronger security measures.