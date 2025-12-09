Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years

Hamza Zaki Sharif, 23, formerly of Simons Walk, has been handed a hefty 12-year jail sentence for grievous bodily harm with intent. The verdict came down at Northampton Crown Court following a savage assault.

Youth Duo Also Locked Up for Six Years

Two 17-year-old boys from the same town, who admitted to the same violent offence on September 3, were sentenced to six years each. They will start their time in a young offender institution. Their identities remain protected by law.

Lifetime Restraining Order and Victim Surcharge

The trio were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court last Friday. All three are barred from any direct or indirect contact with the victim—forever. Sharif must pay a victim surcharge of £228, while the two teenagers face a £41 fine each.