Brutal Attack on Cop in Shropshire Ends with Jail

A vicious assault on a police officer has landed Jamie Henderson-Jones, 26, behind bars. The thug left PC Jack Harper with a fractured eye socket after a shocking attack in Wem on 10 July 2024.

Police Chase Ends in Violence

The drama unfolded when PC Harper and PCSO Liz Walmsey, part of the Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team, spotted an Audi A3. The car, previously seized from Henderson-Jones for no insurance, was driving around Station Road.

Before the officers could stop the vehicle, Henderson-Jones and another man fled into a block of flats. PC Harper pursued Henderson-Jones, telling him he was under arrest, sparking the violent clash.

Attack Details: From Push to Punches

Henderson-Jones shoved PC Harper in the chest, then pressed a hand over the officer’s face while pushing him. The officer tried PAVA spray, but it failed to stop the attack.

As PC Harper tried to escape down the stairs, Henderson-Jones followed, landing a brutal punch to the back of the head. The assault continued until the officer smashed through a window, injuring his left arm and upper body.

The thug also shoved PCSO Walmsey into a wall while fleeing. Police soon caught Henderson-Jones and hauled him into custody.

Sentenced for Multiple Charges

PC Harper’s fractured eye socket, thankfully, did not require surgery. Henderson-Jones now faces a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to all charges, including grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified, and more.

Justice has been served after this brutal attack on Shropshire’s finest.