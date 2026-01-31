Watch Live

DAMNING EVIDENCE Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend Lands 19-Year-Old Behind Bars

  • Updated: 05:56
  • , 31 January 2026

A 19-year-old man from Hull has been jailed for a shocking attack that killed his unborn son. Stefan Marin, from Kingston upon Hull, was convicted of child destruction, grievous bodily harm, strangulation, forced imprisonment, and perverting the course of justice.

Rare Child Destruction Conviction

Marin was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Hull Crown Court on 30 January, with an additional four years on licence. This rare child destruction conviction marks only the fourth secured by the Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales over the past decade.

Damning Evidence Secures Guilty Verdict

During a two-week trial, prosecutors presented an ironclad case. The victim’s testimony was backed by expert medical reports detailing her injuries, as well as strong circumstantial evidence.

Despite Marin’s denials, CCTV footage and phone records sealed his fate. Police showed how a 999 call placed by the victim’s grandmother occurred just three minutes after cameras captured Marin with the victim—proving he was responsible for the brutal assault.

