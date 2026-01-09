Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men

Police have unleashed CCTV footage of four men they want to quiz over a savage attack at a Maidstone bar.

Violent Attack Shakes Bierkeller on Gabriel’s Hill

Just before 1am on Sunday, 28 December 2025, two men were brutally set upon near the Bierkeller bar on Gabriel’s Hill. One victim suffered serious facial injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

Kent Police Hunt Four Men After Shocking Assault

Kent Police are desperate to track down the four men caught on camera. Authorities believe they hold vital clues that could crack this violent case.

Spot them? Contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 , quoting reference 46/221091/25 .

, quoting reference . Prefer to stay anonymous? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use their online form.

If you know anything, now’s the time to speak up and help bring these attackers to justice.