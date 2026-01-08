Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble

Jonty Bravery, the man who shocked the nation by hurling a six-year-old boy off a Tate Modern balcony, is back behind bars for assault. The 24-year-old viciously attacked two nurses at Broadmoor Hospital, exposing the brutal risks faced by staff in high-security mental health units.

Violent Outburst at Broadmoor

In a chilling incident last September, Bravery kicked nurse Linda McKinlay in the thigh and scratched nurse Kate Mastalerz’s face, leaving blood streaming down her cheek. The attack was so severe that Bravery was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to 16 weeks in prison, alongside a £350 fine.

Already Serving Life for Tate Modern Horror

Bravery is currently locked up at Broadmoor, serving a life sentence with a minimum 15-year term for the 2019 horror attack. He threw a young French boy from the 10th-floor Tate Modern balcony, a crime that stunned the world. Despite this, he remains a grave danger, as his violent outburst against those caring for him proves.

Judge Condemns Violence Against Care Staff

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring condemned the attack, stating the very people responsible for Bravery’s care were instead subjected to violence. Bravery refused to attend the hearing via video link. The new sentence will run alongside his existing life term.

“It is very unlikely Bravery will ever be deemed safe for release unless his condition changes dramatically,” the judge said.

This case spotlights the daily dangers nurses and staff face inside high-secure mental hospitals, where violent outbursts are a constant threat. These frontline heroes risk serious physical and psychological harm while keeping patients and the public safe.