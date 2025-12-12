Brutal Buckfast Bottle Murder Attempt Caught on Train CCTV

Shocking CCTV has exposed the terrifying moment Thomas Craig launched a savage attack with a Buckfast bottle on two men aboard a ScotRail train. The violent thug now faces sentencing at Glasgow High Court in January 2026.

Drunken Rampage on Glasgow-Perth Train

Thomas Craig, 48, from East Renfrewshire, was convicted of attempted murder and serious assault after a harrowing four-day trial last month. The shocking assault happened on February 15, 2024, aboard a train bound from Glasgow Queen Street to Perth.

What began as casual conversation erupted into chaos when Craig hurled insults, jumped up, and smashed a Buckfast bottle twice into one victim’s head. The victim tried to flee, but Craig chased him down, attacking relentlessly until the bottle shattered.

Second Victim Punched and Stabbed in Savage Attack

Craig didn’t stop there. When the first victim’s friend tried to intervene, Craig brutally punched him seven times. He then stabbed the man twice in the chest with the jagged bottle neck.

After the attack, Craig acted cool as a cucumber. He tossed the broken bottle aside, pocketed one victim’s phone, and swapped his bloodied jumper for a clean hoodie.

Police Arrest and Victims’ Harrowing Injuries

Officers caught Craig at Larbert station while paramedics rushed the victims to hospital. The second victim suffered life-threatening wounds — including a stab near his heart, a collapsed lung, and a severed artery. He lost 15% of his blood and needed intensive care.

Justice Looms for Railway Horror

Craig will be sentenced at Glasgow High Court on January 12, 2026.