Watch Live

JAILED FOR LIFE Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street

  • Updated: 03:18
  • , 30 January 2026

A London judge has slammed the brakes on a deadly road rampage, jailing Trevelle Rowland, 34, for life with a minimum of 22 years.

Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street

On Sunday, 24 March, chaos erupted on Barking Road, East Ham. At 5:20am, emergency crews arrived after a collision left Fergany Mvuezolo, 35, critically injured. Despite officers’ desperate efforts, Mvuezolo died at the scene.

Using CCTV, witness accounts, and mobile footage, police uncovered a shocking story. Rowland, who knew the victim, had clashed with a group of men outside a restaurant. After driving off in his VW Tiguan, Rowland returned moments later and deliberately mowed down Mvuezolo.

Fugitive Caught Trying to Flee the UK

Witnesses at the scene immediately identified Rowland as the driver. A manhunt was launched. Rowland and his partner, Inayah Taiwo, were nabbed at Heathrow Airport as they tried to flee the country. A receipt found on Rowland directly tied him to the crime scene.

Linked to Another Shocking Attack Months Earlier

Police then connected Rowland to a similar assault on 29 May 2023. That morning, he drove the same VW into two security guards outside a Barking pub after an argument over removing a baseball cap. One guard was hurled onto the bonnet, suffering knee and ankle injuries; the other sustained a hand injury.

Rowland lied about the incident, blaming an associate for the car, but both victims fingered him in later IDs. This led to charges of murder, dangerous driving, and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Rowland’s brutal actions and lies couldn’t save him from a hefty jail term, delivering justice for Mvuezolo and the injured security guards.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 02.22.50
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
G_slnujW0AAD4AH
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
G_vnzNXWgAEPMid
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days

Must READ

SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines

More For You

SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown

More From UK News in Pictures

NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks
JAILED FOR LIFE Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street
TEEN GIRL Tragedy at Roedean: 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Elite Brighton School

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect

More From UKNIP

FIND HER Missing Girl Sparks Urgent Search in Tunbridge Wells
SHOCKING ATTACK Police Hunt Rogue Attacker on Stagecoach Bus in Northampton
STREET BRAWL Man Stabbed in Brutal New Year’s Day Attack in Birmingham
BOILING WATER ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack and Boiling Water Assault
error: Content is protected !!