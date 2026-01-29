A London judge has slammed the brakes on a deadly road rampage, jailing Trevelle Rowland, 34, for life with a minimum of 22 years.

Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street

On Sunday, 24 March, chaos erupted on Barking Road, East Ham. At 5:20am, emergency crews arrived after a collision left Fergany Mvuezolo, 35, critically injured. Despite officers’ desperate efforts, Mvuezolo died at the scene.

Using CCTV, witness accounts, and mobile footage, police uncovered a shocking story. Rowland, who knew the victim, had clashed with a group of men outside a restaurant. After driving off in his VW Tiguan, Rowland returned moments later and deliberately mowed down Mvuezolo.

Fugitive Caught Trying to Flee the UK

Witnesses at the scene immediately identified Rowland as the driver. A manhunt was launched. Rowland and his partner, Inayah Taiwo, were nabbed at Heathrow Airport as they tried to flee the country. A receipt found on Rowland directly tied him to the crime scene.

Linked to Another Shocking Attack Months Earlier

Police then connected Rowland to a similar assault on 29 May 2023. That morning, he drove the same VW into two security guards outside a Barking pub after an argument over removing a baseball cap. One guard was hurled onto the bonnet, suffering knee and ankle injuries; the other sustained a hand injury.

Rowland lied about the incident, blaming an associate for the car, but both victims fingered him in later IDs. This led to charges of murder, dangerous driving, and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Rowland’s brutal actions and lies couldn’t save him from a hefty jail term, delivering justice for Mvuezolo and the injured security guards.