Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board

Norovirus Outbreak Hits Holland America’s Rotterdam Ship

A nasty norovirus outbreak has struck a cruise ship packed with 2,593 passengers and 1,005 crew members. The Holland America Line’s Rotterdam vessel, cruising from Fort Lauderdale with stops in Curacao, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Jamaica, saw 81 passengers and eight staff suffer violent bouts of diarrhea and vomiting — classic signs of norovirus, the CDC confirmed.

The illness surfaced during the December 28 to January 9 voyage. The cruise line alerted the CDC on January 8, prompting a spike in sanitation efforts onboard.

Rampant Stomach Bug Surges Amid Winter Illness Wave

This outbreak comes amidst a wider surge in norovirus cases across the US this winter. Recent CDC data showed 12% of tests in late December came back positive for the virus, up from 10% earlier in December.

But official figures only scratch the surface — experts estimate over 20 million Americans get hit by norovirus annually, with nearly 2 million seeking medical care. The CDC records around 2,500 outbreaks every year, defining an outbreak as two or more linked cases.

Symptoms So Severe They Can Crack Your Ribs

Norovirus causes rapid nausea, explosive vomiting, and debilitating diarrhea — so intense it can actually crack or break ribs. Dehydration is a major risk as fluid and electrolyte loss can lead to dangerous complications including seizures, heart issues, and loss of consciousness.

Hand sanitiser won’t cut it alone; washing hands thoroughly remains essential to stop the bug spreading.

Holland America Responds: Quick Action and Cleanup

A Holland America spokesperson said: “During its previous voyage, a number of guests onboard Rotterdam reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness. The cases were mostly mild and quickly resolved.”

“The health of our guests and crew is a top priority. In line with CDC protocols, we conducted comprehensive sanitisation of the ship after the cruise ended in Fort Lauderdale.”

With norovirus rampant during the winter season, travellers beware: this stomach bug doesn’t mess about and can turn a dream holiday into a nightmare at sea.