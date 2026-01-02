Watch Live

STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps

  Updated: 18:58
  2 January 2026
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps

CCTV snaps have been released as police hunt two men linked to a nasty robbery in Maidstone.

Victim Attacked Near Crown Court

A vulnerable man in his 50s was mugged on Broadway, close to the crown court, just after 4.30pm on Saturday, 22 November 2025. The thug snatched his bag before roughly shoving him down the steps to the underpass. The victim was knocked unconscious and had his glasses smashed. Thankfully, he has now been discharged from hospital.

Police Appeal for Help to Identify Suspects

Detective Constable Alex Bagnall of Kent Police said:

“We have reviewed CCTV footage and believe the men pictured may hold vital clues. Although one is hard to make out, we hope someone recognises their clothing or remembers seeing them together at the time.”

How to Help

If you have info, call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/201135/25. Want to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

