BTP Launches Investigation into London Underground Driver Leading Chant of “Free Palestine”

The British Transport Police (BTP) has launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media that appears to show a London Underground driver leading passengers in a chant of “free, free Palestine.”

The video, which was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the driver leading the chant over the announcement system on the Central line. In the footage, the driver can be heard saying “free, free,” to which the passengers respond with “Palestine” – a chant commonly heard at protests.

The video also captures a packed carriage cheering in support of the driver’s actions. Additionally, the driver can be heard saying, “Hope you all have a blessed day today and look after yourselves. And keep all those people in your prayers.”

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan of the British Transport Police released a statement acknowledging the footage and confirming that the force is actively investigating the matter in collaboration with Transport for London.

“BTP are aware of footage circulating on social media which suggests chants are led by a driver of a train in London earlier,” O’Callaghan said. “We are working closely with Transport for London and conducting an investigation into the incident.”

The incident has sparked a significant amount of discussion and debate on social media platforms, with individuals expressing differing opinions on the appropriateness of the driver’s actions. The investigation by the BTP aims to gather all necessary information and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The British Transport Police is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of passengers on the UK’s transportation network. As part of their duties, they investigate incidents that may have occurred on public transport, including any potential breaches of conduct by staff members.