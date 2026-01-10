Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after part of a building apparently collapsed on Napier Road, Wolverhampton. The incident has caused road closures and evacuations nearby as safety precautions are put in place.

Firefighters Rescue Man, No Serious Injuries Reported

A spokesperson from West Midlands Fire Service confirmed: “We currently have three fire and rescue crews in Napier Road, Wolverhampton, where part of a building has apparently collapsed.”

They added, “The road is closed and some nearby properties on Dudley Road have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Firefighters helped one man from the scene, who is not believed to have sustained any injuries.

Ambulance Service Called but No Patients Found

West Midlands ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service were also dispatched to the incident after reports of a fire near Dudley Road at 11:37 AM. The ambulance crew, paramedic officers, and Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

“On arrival, there were no patients found and we were stood down,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Emergency services continue to manage the scene as investigations proceed. Locals are advised to avoid the area until further notice.