Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby

Chaos hit the rails near Selby this morning when a bull escaped onto the tracks, forcing police and Network Rail to take drastic action. Despite all efforts, the beast couldn’t be contained — and officers had to shoot it to protect the public and rail services.

Rail Disruption and Danger

North Yorkshire Police were first alerted at 9.13am on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, after reports of a bull wandering between Brayton level crossing and Selby station.

Train services were initially warned and later shut down by Network Rail.

Specialist police, British Transport Police, and livestock handlers rushed to the scene.

A drone was used to track the rogue animal’s movements.

Despite hours of effort to safely guide the bull away, it stayed dangerously close to live tracks. With trains running and lives at risk, firearms officers stepped in and humanely put the bull down.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported among passengers, staff, or officers, but some rail services were disrupted during the drama and clean-up.

Why Couldn’t They Tranquilise?

Many wondered why tranquilliser darts weren’t fired instead. Police explained:

Sedatives take too long to work on a big, stressed bull — several minutes during which the animal could bolt unpredictably.

Tranquillising needs a vet on hand and precise dosing, plus a calm, controlled environment — none of which were possible trackside.

A dart-shot bull might panic and crash onto the rails, increasing danger.

Official Response and Aftermath

“This was an exceptionally complex situation. Our duty is to protect life and keep people safe,” said Inspector Rob Campbell, Selby Neighbourhood Policing. “Together with BTP, Network Rail and livestock handlers, we tried everything to contain and move the animal. Unfortunately, the bull posed an immediate risk and had to be humanely dispatched. We thank passengers and locals for their patience during the disruption.”

Rail passengers are urged to check updates via their train operators or National Rail Enquiries. Local residents may spot ongoing police and safety work as the situation is fully cleared.