Tony Green, the beloved presenter of the iconic British game show “Bullseye” and a renowned darts commentator, has passed away. The news of his death has left fans of the sport and the show mourning the loss of a familiar and cherished voice. Green’s family confirmed his passing on Monday 4th March 2024.

Green, whose distinctive voice became synonymous with the sport of darts, was a fixture in the darts world for decades. As the presenter of “Bullseye,” which aired from 1981 to 1995, Green became a household name, guiding contestants through the game with his trademark enthusiasm and charm.

Beyond his role on television, Green was also a respected darts commentator, lending his expertise and passion to countless matches and tournaments. His insightful commentary and infectious enthusiasm endeared him to darts fans around the world, earning him a place in the hearts of many.

Tributes have poured in from fellow darts players, fans, and colleagues, remembering Green as a true gentleman of the sport and a beloved figure in the darts community. His contributions to the game and his unforgettable presence on screen will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Green’s legacy will live on through the countless memories he created for fans of “Bullseye” and darts enthusiasts alike. As the darts world mourns the loss of one of its most beloved figures, tributes continue to pour in, celebrating the life and career of Tony Green.

Details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services have yet to be announced by the family. In the meantime, fans are encouraged to remember Green’s legacy and the joy he brought to so many through his work in darts and television.