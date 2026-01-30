A man has been locked up after slapping a nine-year-old girl walking to school with her sister. John Jolly, 38, assaulted the child as he cycled past the siblings in Bestwood, Nottingham.

Unprovoked Attack Rocks Quiet Neighbourhood

The shocking incident happened at around 8.30am on 7 March last year in Adderley Close. Jolly’s slap left a red mark on the girl’s face before he rode off laughing. The young victim broke down in tears but bravely carried on to school, where the sisters alerted their teachers.

Police Hunt Ends in Quick Arrest

Officers were immediately called and launched a search for the attacker.

Jolly was arrested just two hours later near a convenience store on Beckhampton Road, close to the scene.

He initially denied involvement but was charged after strong evidence was gathered.

Damning Evidence Seals Jolly’s Fate

The sisters told police they heard a man shouting “open the door” before the assault. Local residents’ Ring doorbell footage captured the shouting, revealing a voice and Essex accent matching Jolly’s. The clothes worn in the footage also matched what Jolly had on when arrested.

Bus CCTV confirmed Jolly was cycling nearby at the time, matching witness descriptions. An official identification procedure confirmed Jolly as the attacker.

Judge Hands Down 145-Day Sentence

Jolly, from Colville Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to common assault at Nottingham Crown Court on 23 January. He was sentenced to 145 days behind bars for his shocking attack on an innocent child.

This grim case sends a clear message: violence against kids won’t be tolerated.