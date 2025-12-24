Dozy Thief Stumbles Backwards After Door Handle Breaks

Muhedur Khan, 45, a no fixed abode burglar with a knack for bad luck, has been jailed for 12 months. The hapless crook was caught on CCTV trying to break into a building on Martin Lane at around 1:30am on December 4. While yanking the door handle to force entry, the handle snapped, sending Khan stumbling backwards in a moment straight out of a slapstick comedy.

Caught on Camera: Sock Trick to Avoid Fingerprints

Later the same night, Khan broke into a property on Lovat Lane. CCTV footage shows him bizarrely removing one shoe and both socks—one sock inside another. Minutes later, he was seen carrying a large bag filled with his haul. In a desperate attempt to cover his prints, Khan wore the socks on his hands, but the entire sneaky scheme was captured on camera.

£5,500 of Stolen Tech Recovered After Quick Arrest

Khan made off with five laptops, seven iPhones, and five iPads valued at around £5,500. Police arrested him the next day. Alongside his 12-month burglary sentence, Khan received a concurrent 12-month sentence for an earlier attempted break-in at Martin Lane.

“His bungled break-in attempts and sock disguise didn’t fool anyone, and CCTV evidence was key to his arrest,” a police spokesperson said.

Looks like this bumbling burglar won’t be sneaking back out any time soon.