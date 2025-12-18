Watch Live

EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone

  • Updated: 13:04
  • , 18 December 2025
Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone

Police are hunting witnesses after a botched raid on a Maidstone jewellery store.

The Crime

The burglary attempt occurred at a Sandling Road shop between 6.45pm on Sunday, 14 December, and 1.50am the following Monday, 15 December 2025.

Suspects reportedly broke in but fled towards Hope Street without stealing anything when an alarm blared.

Police Appeal

Officers patrolled the area immediately and launched an investigation. They now want anyone with information to come forward.

  • If you saw anything suspicious, call the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100.
  • Quote reference 46/214461/25 when calling.
  • Residents with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage from the area during the time are urged to review their recordings.

Help crack the case and bring these crooks to justice.

Recommended for you

Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
VIOLENT DISORDER Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
FATAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting
SPEEDY ARREST Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting

Must READ

Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash
VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
VICTIM NAMED Tragedy in Ewell: Young Man Named after Fatal Stabbing Outside Pub
Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

More For You

Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach
ON THE RUN Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach
Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire
ARSON PROBE Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire
Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
FATAL COLLISION Pedestrian Killed in Shocking East Peckham Crash

More From UK News in Pictures

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop
SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
PREDATOR Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone
Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
STATION ATTACK Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
MARKET BRAWL Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
BRICKING IT Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal
Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
MORE CHARGES Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER PROBE Pensioner in Her 80s Found Dead as Boy, 16, Among Six Arrested in Murder Probe
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham
GANG PLOT Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting
86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
ARREST MADE 86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell

More From UKNIP

Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
CLAMPDOWN Trump Admin Targets Somali Immigrant Sponsors in Billion-Dollar Welfare Fraud Crackdown
Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years
Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years
‘Sadistic’ Couple Jailed for Leaving Toddler with Brain Injury and Broken Wrists
HORRIFIC ATTACK ON A BABY ‘Sadistic’ Couple Jailed for Leaving Toddler with Brain Injury and Broken Wrists
Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges
SHOCK CHARGES Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges