Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone

Police are hunting witnesses after a botched raid on a Maidstone jewellery store.

The Crime

The burglary attempt occurred at a Sandling Road shop between 6.45pm on Sunday, 14 December, and 1.50am the following Monday, 15 December 2025.

Suspects reportedly broke in but fled towards Hope Street without stealing anything when an alarm blared.

Police Appeal

Officers patrolled the area immediately and launched an investigation. They now want anyone with information to come forward.

If you saw anything suspicious, call the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100 .

. Quote reference 46/214461/25 when calling.

when calling. Residents with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage from the area during the time are urged to review their recordings.

Help crack the case and bring these crooks to justice.