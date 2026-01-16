Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen

Wiltshire Police are on the hunt after two bold burglaries rocked the Marlborough area on the night of January 12.

£8,000 Red Honda Quad Bike Nabbed in Beckhampton

At around 11pm, thieves broke into a garage in Beckhampton and made off with a prized red Honda quad bike valued at about £8,000. The daring raid has left locals on edge.

Tool Theft Hits Manton: Chainsaws and Blowers Targeted

Just 30 minutes later, in nearby Manton, burglars swiped two petrol strimmers, three leaf blowers, a chainsaw, and assorted power tools. Police suspect the two raids are connected.

PC Lucy Willdigg said: “We are currently carrying out further enquiries into these two incidents – we are keeping an open mind but at this stage we do believe they are linked. We’d urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the Beckhampton or Manton areas during the evening of January 12 to get in touch.”

Got info? Contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime ref 54260004320.

Prefer to stay anonymous? Ring CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.