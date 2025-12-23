Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London

Two men who used the dating app Grindr to pick their burglary targets have been jailed after a Met Police probe. Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 22, from Harrow, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 21, from Hackney, both Afghan nationals, faced Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday 4 November.

Guilty of Burglary, Fraud and Theft

The pair were found guilty of a string of offences including burglary, fraud, and theft. Mohammadi scored a hefty five-year prison sentence, while Hotak was handed three and a half years behind bars. Both were sentenced on Monday, 22 December.

How They Did It

Used Grindr to identify victims

Planned and executed multiple burglaries across London

Targeted vulnerable individuals through the dating app

The Met Police investigation made sure these criminals were kept off the streets, sending a clear warning to anyone who thinks they can exploit online platforms for crime.