DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London

  • Updated: 05:38
  • , 23 December 2025
Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London

Two men who used the dating app Grindr to pick their burglary targets have been jailed after a Met Police probe. Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 22, from Harrow, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 21, from Hackney, both Afghan nationals, faced Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday 4 November.

Guilty of Burglary, Fraud and Theft

The pair were found guilty of a string of offences including burglary, fraud, and theft. Mohammadi scored a hefty five-year prison sentence, while Hotak was handed three and a half years behind bars. Both were sentenced on Monday, 22 December.

How They Did It

  • Used Grindr to identify victims
  • Planned and executed multiple burglaries across London
  • Targeted vulnerable individuals through the dating app

The Met Police investigation made sure these criminals were kept off the streets, sending a clear warning to anyone who thinks they can exploit online platforms for crime.

