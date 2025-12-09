A bungling burglar was snapped red-handed after smashing his way into a Maidstone coffee shop – and was locked up the very next day.

Smash and Grab at Puddings Coffee Shop

Danny Crawley didn’t just nick some cash – he made off with an iPad, a till drawer, and over £150 in notes after forcing entry through the front door of Puddings on Week Street.

Kent Police were called at 2.45am on Wednesday 3 December 2025, responding quickly to catch Crawley in the act with stolen goods still in hand.

Caught on CCTV and Tracked Down

Police investigations revealed Crawley had struck earlier the same day, swiping more items during an earlier visit. Officers followed his trail to the rear of the Hazlitt Theatre, where they found the till drawer dumped with some loose change left behind.

Swift Justice at Sevenoaks Court

The 44-year-old from Godstow Road, Abbey Wood, London, was arrested, charged with burglary and criminal damage, and remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 4 December and was sentenced immediately to 20 weeks behind bars. Crawley was also ordered to repay £154 to the shop owner.