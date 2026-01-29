A daring burglar who stole cars worth over £300,000 and filmed his break-ins has been locked up. Liam Moore, 20, was caught after a spree of robberies across Birmingham and Solihull.

Police Crack Down After High-Value Theft Spree

West Midlands Police revealed that Moore was arrested in October 2023 following dozens of burglaries and car thefts. Evidence from his phone tied him to 13 home invasions and 14 stolen vehicles between August 13 and October 7.

Moore boasted about his crimes by filming himself burning and snapping locks, even uploading videos to Snapchat showing him melting a door lock. He also took photos of the stolen cars and researched vehicle models on his phone before stealing them.

From Denial to Guilt – Moore Sentenced

Initially denying the charges, Moore later pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court. The judge handed him a hefty nine-year prison sentence for his crime spree.

Detectives praised the investigation, which relied heavily on digital evidence from Moore’s own devices to bring the thief to justice and protect communities around #Birmingham and #Solihull.