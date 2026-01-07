Burglar Who Fled UK After Brutal Break-In Finally Caged

Zouhair Etteay, 33, has been locked up after fleeing the country following a vicious 2023 burglary. The Chatham man was part of a gang who stormed a home near Luton Road, armed with knives and balaclavas. After forcing entry, they assaulted a resident and stole valuables before making a swift escape.

Violent Raid Followed by International Escape

On 8 September 2023, Etteay and five accomplices targeted the property in the early hours. The gang tore through the house demanding valuables, seizing two watches and two phones. Police chased suspects spotted running from the scene but Etteay slipped away to Morocco to dodge arrest.

Gang Members Jailed, Fugitive Finally Caught

Ion Vasile, 23, Maidstone – 8 years 5 months

Robert Maytum, 38, Chatham – 7 years 2 months

Denis Calin, 22, Chatham – 7 years

Rogel Dumitru, 21, Bexleyheath – 7 years 6 months

Gheorghe-Hagi Constantin, 25, Chatham – 11 years

Etteay remained on the run until returning to the UK in September 2025. He was arrested in Gillingham, pleaded guilty at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court, and was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison on 5 January 2026, closing a two-year police probe into the brutal break-in.