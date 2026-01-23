Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning

Residents across Ashford are on high alert after a spike in break-ins. Kent Police are probing a string of burglaries hitting Kingsnorth, Willesborough, and Park Farm between Sunday 18 and Tuesday 20 January 2026.

Jewellery and Valuables Snatched

Thieves have made off with family jewellery and precious personal items from homes in the affected areas. Police are combing CCTV footage, gathering forensic evidence, and interviewing witnesses as the investigation ramps up.

Extra Patrols Rolled Out

To crack down on the crime wave, Kent Police have increased patrols in the hotspots. Detectives urge anyone with information to call 01843 222289 quoting the reference 46/10769/26.

Police Urge Residents to Lock Up and Stay Sharp

“Make sure windows, side gates, and garages are locked and alarms activated,” said Detective Inspector Simon Johnson. “Mark valuables to help identify them if stolen. Use timer switches on lights and radios to make homes look lived-in, especially during the dark winter months. “Keep keys, cash, and valuables out of sight. Lock UPVC doors with a key as well as lifting the handle. Secure tools and garden equipment which could be stolen or used to break in. “Always report suspicious activity – call 101 or use the Kent Police live chat. Call 999 if a crime is happening.”

For more safety tips, visit the Kent Police website’s dedicated crime prevention pages.