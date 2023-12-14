Burglars Target Poundland

Police in Hailsham are requesting the public’s assistance following a burglary at the Poundland store located in the Quintins Shopping Centre on North Street.

The crime is reported to have occurred on Sunday, December 10, between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM. According to reports, the perpetrators gained access to the store by inflicting damage to the roof of the building.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information or who witnessed any unusual activities in the vicinity to come forward. Individuals can report their observations online or contact the police at 101, referencing case number 230 of December 11.