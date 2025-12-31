Watch Live

DRONE BE HAVING Burglary Suspect Caught After Dramatic Woodland Chase in Edenbridge

  • Updated: 10:59
  • , 31 December 2025

Kent Police’s relentless hunt ended with the arrest of a burglary suspect hiding in thick woodland in Edenbridge. The man, wanted over an attempted farm break-in, was tracked down using high-tech drones and a specialist police dog.

Suspect Flees into Dense Woods

Officers arrived at a Mill Hill location on the morning of Monday 22 December 2025, investigating an attempted burglary reported back on 30 October. When approached, the 26-year-old man – who has no fixed address – ran into nearby dense bramble-covered woodland.

Drone and Police Dog Lead the Way

The thick undergrowth made a foot search nearly impossible. But Kent Police flew a drone overhead to detect heat signatures and movements. Alongside, Police Dog Boss and his handler brought their expert tracking skills into play. The combination proved unbeatable, leading to the suspect’s capture in just 15 minutes.

Police Praise Teamwork and Tech

Kent Police Inspector Martin Stratford said: “Officers from different teams often combine skills to disrupt crime. This time, the drone’s bird’s eye view, ground officers, and PD Boss’s tracking skills cracked a suspect in tough terrain and led to a swift arrest.”

The man has been bailed with conditions until 21 March as investigations continue.

