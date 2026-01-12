Bus Crashes Into Hounslow West Underground Station Forecourt, Prompting Emergency Response

A London bus has collided with the entrance area of Hounslow West Underground Station , sparking widespread concerns

The incident is understood to have taken place arpund 3pm on Monday 12th January 2026 with multiple witnesses confirming the location as Hounslow West in west London.

What We Know So Far

According to people at the scene, the bus struck part of the station forecourt area, leaving passers-by stunned at the scale of the impact. Images shared with UKNIP appear to show the bus lodged at the station entrance, with comments suggesting a possible misjudgement of height or manoeuvring space.

One witness said they were “walking past it now” and questioned how the collision could have happened, while others joked that the bus “can’t park there,” reflecting the shock felt by commuters.

Injuries and Station Status

At this stage, there have been no confirmed reports of serious injuries, and it remains unclear whether the station was closed or partially restricted following the collision.

Transport for London and emergency services are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including vehicle speed, road layout, and any mechanical or medical factors.

Investigation Underway

An investigation is likely to examine CCTV footage, vehicle data, and witness accounts. Damage to station infrastructure and the bus itself is also being assessed, with some suggesting the vehicle may be written off depending on its age and condition.

Commuters are advised to check live travel updates before heading to the area, as temporary disruption may continue while inspections and repairs are carried out.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow as official information becomes available. We await statements from the Met Police and London Ambulance Service