Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash

Video game legend Vince Zampella, the mastermind behind the Call of Duty franchise, has died in a tragic car crash on a winding mountain road near Los Angeles.

Deadly Ferrari Crash on Angeles Crest Highway

The 55-year-old gaming mogul lost control of his Ferrari on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway on Sunday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, the car smashed into a concrete barrier before bursting into flames.

Rescue teams found the driver trapped in the fiery wreckage. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and later died in hospital.

Gaming World Mourns a Trailblazer

Zampella, former CEO of Infinity Ward, co-created Call of Duty — one of the biggest gaming franchises ever, boasting over 500 million sales worldwide. Later, he headed EA-owned Respawn Entertainment, recently releasing the critically acclaimed Battlefield 6 in October.

The Latest on This Breaking Story

Zampella’s passing shocks the gaming community, leaving a huge legacy in digital entertainment. The incident remains under investigation by local authorities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

For more news, follow Metro’s news page.