Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know

Since 2012, Call the Midwife has dominated Christmas TV with its heartfelt festive specials. Based on Jennifer Worth’s 1950s East End midwifery memoirs, the show is a BBC blockbuster—now even spawning a movie and a prequel series.

This Christmas, the BBC is treating fans to a two-part special dropping on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Here’s your quick lowdown on the cast, how to watch, and what’s coming.

Familiar Faces Back for 2025 Christmas Special

The beloved Nonnatus crew is reunited on screen. Helen George returns as Nurse Trixie, Jenny Agutter is back as Sister Julienne, and Stephen McGann reprises his role as Dr Patrick Turner.

Sister Julienne: Jenny Agutter

Jenny Agutter Nurse Trixie Aylward: Helen George

Helen George Dr Patrick Turner: Stephen McGann

Stephen McGann Nurse Phyllis Crane: Linda Bassett

Linda Bassett Sister Monica Joan: Judy Parfitt

Judy Parfitt Nurse Shelagh Turner: Laura Main

Laura Main Fred Buckle: Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi Violet Buckle: Annabelle Apsion

Annabelle Apsion Cyril Robinson: Zephryn Taitte

Zephryn Taitte Miss Millicent Higgins: Georgie Glen

Georgie Glen Sister Veronica: Rebecca Gethings

Rebecca Gethings Reggie Jackson: Daniel Laurie

Daniel Laurie …plus the iconic voice of mature Jennifer Worth by Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

When and Where to Catch the Festive Fun

Don’t miss the two-part Christmas special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Part one premieres on Christmas Day at 8.15pm, followed by part two on Boxing Day at 8.30pm.

Need a refresher? All previous Call the Midwife series are streaming now on BBC iPlayer—perfect for a binge before the big festive episode!

What’s Happening in the 2025 Christmas Special?

The drama unfolds across two very different worlds — chilly Poplar and sunny Hong Kong. Senior Nonnatus nurses embark on a mercy mission to East Asia, leaving the younger team to keep things running back home.

Sister Julienne faces her resistance to change, growing hopeful about the Order’s future. Love and fresh starts bloom across continents, promising the trademark mix of emotional highs and festive warmth fans adore.