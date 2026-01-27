Cambridgeshire Constabulary revealed they dealt with a staggering 37 fake emergency calls in just seven days. The bizarre and annoying calls are testing the patience of police call handlers, who juggle life-or-death situations alongside utter nonsense.

Serial Prankster Rings Police 40 Times in 4 Hours

One man went to the extreme, ringing 999 an eye-watering 40 times in four hours. Each call? Absolutely pointless. No crime, no emergency, just relentless pestering.

A youngster called just to shout “no fire, no fire” down the line – thought they were hilarious.

A group of teens dialled 999 because they needed the toilet. Yes, really.

999 Lines Swamped Amid Real Emergencies

Meanwhile, call handlers cope with genuine crises like cardiac arrests, domestic disputes, and missing person reports. They constantly switch from urgent life-saving work to handling the nonsense of bored pranksters.

Hoax Calls: Not Just Annoying, They Can Land You in Hot Water

Hoax 999 calls clog vital emergency lines, delay real help, and pile extra pressure on already overworked staff. Police warn: all calls are recorded and traceable.

Misusing the 999 service could land you up to six months behind bars or a hefty £5,000 fine. Not a great payoff for a toilet prank!