Watch Live

PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week

  • Updated: 02:46
  • , 27 January 2026

Cambridgeshire Constabulary revealed they dealt with a staggering 37 fake emergency calls in just seven days. The bizarre and annoying calls are testing the patience of police call handlers, who juggle life-or-death situations alongside utter nonsense.

Serial Prankster Rings Police 40 Times in 4 Hours

One man went to the extreme, ringing 999 an eye-watering 40 times in four hours. Each call? Absolutely pointless. No crime, no emergency, just relentless pestering.

  • A youngster called just to shout “no fire, no fire” down the line – thought they were hilarious.
  • A group of teens dialled 999 because they needed the toilet. Yes, really.

999 Lines Swamped Amid Real Emergencies

Meanwhile, call handlers cope with genuine crises like cardiac arrests, domestic disputes, and missing person reports. They constantly switch from urgent life-saving work to handling the nonsense of bored pranksters.

Hoax Calls: Not Just Annoying, They Can Land You in Hot Water

Hoax 999 calls clog vital emergency lines, delay real help, and pile extra pressure on already overworked staff. Police warn: all calls are recorded and traceable.

Misusing the 999 service could land you up to six months behind bars or a hefty £5,000 fine. Not a great payoff for a toilet prank!

Call handlers ask: “What’s the most ridiculous call you’ve ever had to keep a straight face through?”

Recommended for you

article
BIG CHRIS Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in Essex
Several Migrants Die While Attempting to Cross English Channel
TROUBLE MAKERS BANNED Two Brits Nabbed in France Over Migrant Rally Attempt
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 10.23.15
DRUGS HAUL FOUND Audi Driver Tries to Ram Way Out of M6 Police Stop
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
RALLY PROTEST LEADS TO CHARGES Three Charged Over Shocking ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest

Must READ

CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career

More For You

GARAGE BRAWL 17 Armed Thugs Attack Three Men in Bradford Garage Brawl
Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman
Man Charged After Air Weapon Fired at Police Car in Maidstone
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Teen Duo Nabbed Over Toy Gun Scare in Romford
DEVLOPING STORY Body of 64-Year-Old Man Found on Exmouth Beach

More From UK News in Pictures

HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire
HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May
BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus
ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop
MADNESS Kanye West Apologises for Nazi Drama, Blames Brain Injury and Bipolar Disorder
Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time As A Senior Officer In Staffordshire
SWEEP STAKE Ministers to Grab Power to Sack Failing Chief Constables in Sweeping Police Shake-Up
SPILT MILK Fraudster jailed for bogus café milkshake injury claim
SMUGGLING RACKET Ex-prison officer and inmate jailed for smuggling scandal
FATAL ATTACK Bright Young Star Steph Irons Murdered by Former Colleague
CACHE OF IMAGES Criminal Defence Solicitor Guiseppe Bottone Busted in Online Child Abuse Sting
DISTURBING CRUELTY Campaigners warn of ‘disturbing surge’ in catapult attacks on wildlife as police urge public to report offences
HORROR SMASH Man Dies in Horror A650 Crash – Arrests Made

More From UKNIP

SHOCK SURVEY Shock Survey: Over One in Four Kids Not Toilet Trained Starting School
FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After High-Speed Porsche Crash on M6 Near Great Barr
STREET BRAWL Pub Night Assault Sparks Police Appeal in Street
error: Content is protected !!