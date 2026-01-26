Watch Live

DISTURBING CRUELTY Campaigners warn of ‘disturbing surge’ in catapult attacks on wildlife as police urge public to report offences

  • Updated: 16:12
  • , 26 January 2026

Animal welfare campaigners have warned of a disturbing increase in catapult attacks on wildlife, after new awareness leaflets were circulated highlighting serious injuries and deaths inflicted on animals in residential areas.

The campaign, led by Greenwich Wildlife Network, says wild animals are being deliberately targeted with metal ball bearings and other high-velocity projectiles, causing catastrophic injuries to birds and mammals — many of which prove fatal.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Leaflets under the banner End Catapult Cruelty show graphic examples of injuries sustained by animals, including pigeons and waterfowl, alongside recovered ammunition believed to have been fired from handheld catapults.

Campaigners say the attacks are not isolated incidents, with some neighbourhoods now being described as recurring “hotspots”.

Catapult attacks are a criminal offence

The campaign stresses that targeting any wild animal with a catapult is a criminal offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

Police are urging residents not to dismiss incidents as minor vandalism, warning that a metal projectile fired at speed can be just as lethal as other prohibited weapons.

“If you witness an attack in progress, this is a crime in action, and people should call 999 immediately,” the leaflet states.

If an incident is not ongoing, reports can be made via the non-emergency number 101 or online through the Metropolitan Police or Kent Police, depending on location.

Recommended for you

G_W4XeEWQAAGm5s
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
G_TDIhYW4AEFGOR
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
lfm_622740700_122183881400463091_8659324394903179791_n
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 14.29.40
BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man

Must READ

Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
RALLY PROTEST LEADS TO CHARGES Three Charged Over Shocking ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest
Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman
Man Charged After Air Weapon Fired at Police Car in Maidstone
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Teen Duo Nabbed Over Toy Gun Scare in Romford
DEVLOPING STORY Body of 64-Year-Old Man Found on Exmouth Beach
SHOCK SURVEY Shock Survey: Over One in Four Kids Not Toilet Trained Starting School
FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After High-Speed Porsche Crash on M6 Near Great Barr
STREET BRAWL Pub Night Assault Sparks Police Appeal in Street
FLOOD HAVOC Storm Chandra Set to Slam Britain with 80mph Winds, Torrential Rain, and Snow
SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man

More For You

SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Guildford Park
VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Machete Attack on Police Officer in Gateshead

More From UK News in Pictures

DRUGS LINE CUT OFF Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Four Years in High Wycombe Crackdown
COURT SCANDAL Court Worker Jailed for Leaking Secret Crime Files
SHOOT OUT Two Gunmen Locked Up Over Rotherham Firearms Spree
MASKED KIDNAP Cousins Face Jail Over Brutal £3M Kidnap and Torture
TEEN ON THE RUN 16-Year-Old Aleksandar Dlutowski Vanishes, May Be Heading to Plymouth
DEADLY COLLISON Two Birmingham Men Jailed Over Fatal High-Speed Crash
DRUG WARS Sheffield Gang Sentenced for Cold-Blooded Murder Over Drug War
CHILD SEX CRIMES Bradford Man Slapped with 13-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes
UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted
SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road
DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
NO ARRESTS Police to Keep Watch After Crowborough Asylum Camp Protests
GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out

More From UKNIP

SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off
ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
error: Content is protected !!