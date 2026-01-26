Animal welfare campaigners have warned of a disturbing increase in catapult attacks on wildlife, after new awareness leaflets were circulated highlighting serious injuries and deaths inflicted on animals in residential areas.

The campaign, led by Greenwich Wildlife Network, says wild animals are being deliberately targeted with metal ball bearings and other high-velocity projectiles, causing catastrophic injuries to birds and mammals — many of which prove fatal.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Leaflets under the banner End Catapult Cruelty show graphic examples of injuries sustained by animals, including pigeons and waterfowl, alongside recovered ammunition believed to have been fired from handheld catapults.

Campaigners say the attacks are not isolated incidents, with some neighbourhoods now being described as recurring “hotspots”.

Catapult attacks are a criminal offence

The campaign stresses that targeting any wild animal with a catapult is a criminal offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

Police are urging residents not to dismiss incidents as minor vandalism, warning that a metal projectile fired at speed can be just as lethal as other prohibited weapons.

“If you witness an attack in progress, this is a crime in action, and people should call 999 immediately,” the leaflet states.

If an incident is not ongoing, reports can be made via the non-emergency number 101 or online through the Metropolitan Police or Kent Police, depending on location.